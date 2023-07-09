Occupiers claim cruise missile shot down near Kerch Bridge – media

09.07.2023

In temporarily occupied Crimea, near the Kerch Bridge from the side of Kerch city, traffic on the bridge was stopped in both directions after the occupying Russian air defense forces were activated.

“Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily stopped in both directions. According to our information, this is connected with an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack its part in the area of Kerch,” the report says.

According to the occupation authorities of Crimea, “a cruise missile was shot down by air defense forces in the area of Kerch.”

Russia’s Telegram channels Mash and Shot published short videos from subscribers who allegedly recorded the work of air defenses.

Later, Telegram channel Mash noted that traffic on the Kerch Bridge in both directions was resumed.

It is noted that air defenses in Russia’s Rostov region were activated today.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian occupiers set up corner reflectors on the illegally built bridge across the Kerch Strait to protect themselves from missile attacks.

