The House of Representatives of the Netherlands has officially recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, The Gaze writes.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the news today on social media, stating, “I welcome the recognition of the Holodomor as genocide by the House of Representatives. Calling things by their names is a key prerequisite for justice and preventing the repetition of such terrible crimes.”

Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for their strong and comprehensive support of Ukraine in its struggle for its own future and the future of the free world.

In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called this decision “an important step” in establishing historical truth. He wrote on social media, “The House of Representatives of the Netherlands has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide. This is an important step in establishing historical truth. I am grateful to the Netherlands for their firm position on the need for accountability for past and present crimes.”

Since the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation in February 2022, the issue of recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people has gained momentum in several countries.

During this time, the parliaments of the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Belgium, Ireland, Romania, Moldova, Czech Republic, Germany, Iceland, France, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and Croatia have recognized the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Overall, to date, 28 countries and the European Parliament have recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine as a genocide. The European Parliament adopted a relevant resolution on December 15, 2022. European parliamentarians also called on Russia, as the successor to the USSR, to apologize for the actions of the Soviet regime against Ukraine.

The artificial famine orchestrated by the Soviet authorities in the USSR in 1932-1933 in Ukraine, known as the Holodomor, is well-known worldwide. In November 2006, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) recognized it as a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

According to scientific-demographic expertise, the total number of human losses during the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 amounts to nearly four million individuals. Additionally, the overall losses of unborn Ukrainians exceed six million.

