NATO urgently agrees what will be offered to Ukraine in Vilnius: Politico revealed details

On the eve of the NATO summit, which will be held July 11-12 in Lithuania, Kiev’s Western allies are urgently agreeing on a draft declaration on security guarantees to be offered to Ukraine, Politico writes , citing sources.

Alliance members have been working in recent weeks to determine what temporary security commitments they can make to Ukraine before it joins NATO, which some members see as possible only after the end of the war. Right now, a small group of Western allies are engaged in “preliminary” and “frantic” talks about this.

A senior NATO diplomat confirmed to reporters during a separate briefing that “there are furious last-minute negotiations about what this [security guarantee – UNIAN] will look like.”

These efforts are part of broader negotiations within NATO and among several groups of member countries on how Western allies should demonstrate long-term support to Ukraine. On the part of the United States, Pentagon representative Colin Kahl was entrusted with bringing the negotiations to the finish line.

It is expected that in the end, Kyiv will not receive the firm promise of NATO membership that it is counting on. In return, there will be a promise to continue to provide much of the assistance Ukraine already receives from allies (weapons, equipment, training, funding and intelligence).

This is actually a guarantee for Ukraine that we will equip their armed forces for a very long time to come, finance them, advise them, train them so that they have the strength to deter any aggression in the future,” says a senior NATO diplomat.

At the same time, according to diplomats, the details of this support will not be contained in the declaration.

It is assumed that each interested country will independently determine with Ukraine on a bilateral basis what the obligations will be, and this can be anything from air defense to tanks.

Ukraine’s entry into NATO – latest news

Next week, the long-awaited NATO summit will take place with the participation of the leaders of 40 countries. The participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is still in question – it depends on the content of the final documents that the partners will offer. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Kiev is seeking to obtain specific information on the timing of Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance, and noted that otherwise participation in the summit would be meaningless.

The Office of the Head of State emphasized that this could be an invitation to join with an “open date”.Ukraine’s entry into the Alliance was publicly supported by 23 out of 31 NATO members. At the same time, a number of countries insist that this issue should be revisited after the end of the war in Ukraine.

This position was voiced on the eve of the summit, in particular, by US President Joe Biden. Germany is also in favor of postponing discussions on this .

Vice Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said that if Ukraine does not receive an invitation to join the Alliance at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kiev will definitely have to reconsider its strategy – the emphasis will be shifted to security guarantees from partners.

