Germany wants to delay Ukraine’s entry into NATO as it fears a war with Russia – media

The country may call on NATO members to consider certain security guarantees, rather than directly Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance.

Germany plans to push for a postponement of Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius , which will be held on July 11-12, 2023.

They fear that this will lead to a bloc war with Russia.According to The Telegraph, citing a source in NATO, Germany plans to urge NATO members at the summit in Vilnius to focus not on proposals for Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance, but on certain security guarantees.

“Berlin is reticent about the prospect of offering (Ukraine – ed.) immediate membership. It takes time to develop guarantees that will, in fact, block membership … Berlin does not want Putin to potentially test Article 5,” the source told the publication.

