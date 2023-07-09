Germany wants to delay Ukraine’s entry into NATO as it fears a war with Russia – media

Katerina Chernovol04:08, 09.07.232 minutes.4796
The country may call on NATO members to consider certain security guarantees, rather than directly Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance.
Germany plans to push for a postponement of Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius , which will be held on July 11-12, 2023.
They fear that this will lead to a bloc war with Russia.According to The Telegraph, citing a source in NATO, Germany plans to urge NATO members at the summit in Vilnius to focus not on proposals for Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance, but on certain security guarantees.
“Berlin is reticent about the prospect of offering (Ukraine – ed.) immediate membership. It takes time to develop guarantees that will, in fact, block membership … Berlin does not want Putin to potentially test Article 5,” the source told the publication.
(C)UNIAN 2023
2 comments
Of course Germany wouldn’t go to war with their old friends of 300 years. Germany will always be happy to feed other countries to their old bear friend.
Germany has learned exactly zero from the gross mistakes that Merkel made back in 2008. If she (and Zarkozy) hadn’t blocked Ukraine’s entry into NATO, we all would not be here right now because there would never have been this war, nor the theft of Crimea. It’s thanks to the stupidity of Germany (and France) that we do have all of this … including hundreds of thousands of deaths, massive destruction, and so on.
If I touch a hot stove and burn myself, will I be so stupid to touch it again? In German politics, you certainly do, and then again, and again, and again, because you have ten fingers to burn.