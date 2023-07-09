Anastasia Gorbacheva21:45, 07/09/232 minutes.47Sergei Zhirnov noted that the President of the Russian Federation let it slip.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent his “copy” to Dagestan at the end of June. Later, the real president of the Russian Federation himself admitted that he did not go anywhere.

A former employee of the KGB and the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Zhirnov, said that a girl from Dagestan came to visit Putin in the Kremlin, who allegedly could not see him in Derbent.

During the meeting, the Russian dictator admitted that he does not leave Moscow anywhere.“For the first time, we received absolute proof from Putin himself that his double was in Dagestan.

Because the real Putin assured the cameras that he himself was not leaving anywhere.

And he also admitted that his double could not give 5 billion rubles to Dagestan (Putin during meeting with the girl gave the order to transfer such an amount to Dagestan – UNIAN), because he did not go there for that, ” the ex-KGB officer explained in a comment to Channel 24.“

He noted that Putin deliberately invented a story about an upset girl in order to announce the transfer of 5 billion, because the double could not do this.“After all, the double couldn’t say this in Dagestan.

But how could he do it? Suppose the Dagestani leadership tells the double that we lack 5 billion. And the double calls the real Putin and asks: can I transfer money from you?” Zhirnov emphasized.

