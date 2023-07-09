Enraged Putin fired the commander of the troops in the Russian Federation in Ukraine – Daily Mail

Elena Kovalenko18:16, 07/09/232 minutes.10627

The place of Gerasimov was taken by the commander of the Airborne Forces Teplinskiy.

President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin dismissed Valery Gerasimov from the post of commander of Russian troops in Ukraine.According to the Daily Mail , Gerasimov’s place was taken by the commander of the Airborne Forces Teplinskiy.

At the same time, according to the publication, Gerasimov will remain the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, but the overall responsibility for the outcome of the war in Ukraine now lies with Teplinsky.It is noteworthy that Teplinskiy is a native of the Donetsk region.

He is considered one of the “most capable” Russian military leaders.

At the moment, there is no official information about Gerasimov’s dismissal in the Russian media, however, as the material says, personnel changes took place immediately after the return of the “Azov” to Ukraine.

