Enraged Putin fired the commander of the troops in the Russian Federation in Ukraine – Daily Mail

07/09/23
The place of Gerasimov was taken by the commander of the Airborne Forces Teplinskiy.
President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin dismissed Valery Gerasimov from the post of commander of Russian troops in Ukraine.According to the Daily Mail , Gerasimov’s place was taken by the commander of the Airborne Forces Teplinskiy.
At the same time, according to the publication, Gerasimov will remain the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, but the overall responsibility for the outcome of the war in Ukraine now lies with Teplinsky.It is noteworthy that Teplinskiy is a native of the Donetsk region.
He is considered one of the “most capable” Russian military leaders.
At the moment, there is no official information about Gerasimov’s dismissal in the Russian media, however, as the material says, personnel changes took place immediately after the return of the “Azov” to Ukraine.
According the Hitler playbook, change your Generals when you are losing.
I wonder at what point Russian generals will refuse to take the “no win” position which will only lead them to taking a long walk off a short balcony
Was that the vodka guzzling fat ass “general?” Because if so, I’d be surprised he lasted as long as he did. Some of the commenters at Daily Wire’s discussion threads were laughing at the hypocrisy of leftists claiming “fat-phobia,” so they wouldn’t have to feel bad about being lazy, but everyone right and left, gets to laugh at a piggish glutton when he’s part of an evil dictatorship.
Putler doesn’t know this, obviously, but, Einstein once said, a sign of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. How many times has he fired generals in this war?
Sssshhhh, when the enemy is killing themselves just be quiet and get out of the way 😉