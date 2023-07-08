Zakharova: “The whole world suffers without Russia.” This made her a laughing stock of her fans

8.07.2023

Maria Zakharova – an appropriate image of the shrew

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the vast majority of the world community was “frankly tired of the frantic calls and attempts of Western countries to ‘cancel’ Russian sports. According to the diplomat, the absence of Russian athletes allegedly has a detrimental effect on the entertainment of competitions, their commercial component and representativeness.

Zakharova made such a statement in the contest of the ministerial meeting of the coordinating bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, at which a declaration was adopted supporting the participation of athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the 2024 Games in Paris.

For reference: the non-aligned movement unites 120 states – on the basis of the principle of renunciation of membership in military-political blocs.

“For our part, we remain open to sports interaction, together with our like-minded people we will continue to consistently advocate for the comprehensive strengthening of sports ties based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination and open admission of athletes to competitions,” TASS quotes Zakharova.

The fans unanimously accused the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of lying, saying that in fact the world has not lost anything from the absence of Russia, but is “cancelling” Russian sports for the sole reason that began on February 24, 2022.”

Why announce something, if there is already a lie in the thesis” cancel Russian sport “. No one was going to cancel anything and is not going to, this is a propaganda stamp invented by these fascists as one of the justifications for themselves and their criminal actions”, “Marusya continues to throw noodles on the ears of citizens,” the users write.

Fans remind Zakharova that, in fact, no one cares about the Russian Federation and advise Maria to “snack”.

“Maria, you won’t believe it: 200+ countries don’t care about any single country, be it Russia, Germany, Vietnam or Swaziland. Nobody cares about the problems of others,” say sports fans from the Russian Federation.

