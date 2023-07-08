US could back British plans to fast-track Ukraine’s Nato entry

Tensions had been rising after Joe Biden was reported to have blocked Ben Wallace for the transatlantic alliance’s top job.

WHITEHALL CORRESPONDENT and Victoria ROYAL EDITOR

7 July 2023 •

Joe Biden is considering backing British plans to fast-track Ukraine’s entry to Nato, the US’s representative to the bloc has suggested.

Western leaders will meet in Lithuania next week to discuss how to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, and whether to speed up its application to join the alliance.

The UK has suggested Nato should remove the requirement for Ukraine to first undergo military and diplomatic reforms, which could take many years to complete.

Mr Biden said last month the US is “not going to make it easy” for Ukraine to join the defence bloc because “they’ve got to meet the same standards” as existing members.

However, on Friday, Julianne Smith, the United States’s permanent representative to Nato, said the option was “on the table” and promised that the country will walk away with “concrete deliverables”.

It comes amid reports of tension between Britain and the US after Mr Biden was reported to have blocked defence secretary Ben Wallace from becoming Nato’s next Secretary General.

Joe Biden to meet King Charles

However, on his way to the meeting next week Mr Biden will visit King Charles at Windsor Castle and meet Rishi Sunak for the fifth time in five months.

The President’s talks with the King will focus on climate change and private sector climate financing for developing countries, the Telegraph understands.

Although Downing Street suggested the primary purpose of the trip was for Mr Biden to meet the King for the first time since the Coronation, US officials said his meeting with Mr Sunak would be an “opportunity for them to touch base” and “compare notes” on Ukraine.

A UK diplomatic source familiar with the pre-summit negotiations said they now believed it was likely that Nato allies would agree to fast-track Ukraine’s membership by removing the need for a “Membership Action Plan (MAP)”.

The same tactic has been used to speed up Finland’s application process, which was completed in May, less than 12 months after the country requested to join.

Opposition to fast-tracking Ukraine initially came from the US and Germany, who were concerned it would provoke Vladimir Putin further.

Ms Smith declined to comment directly on the MAP plan but said allies would go further than a 2008 agreement in Bucharest that committed to Ukraine’s membership in principle but did not set out a timeline.

“You’ve heard [Jens Stoltenberg] the Secretary General talk about the fact that the possibility of removing MAP has been on the table and that is one option,” she said.

“We are not showing up in Vilnius just to restate Bucharest, we’re obviously acknowledging the current set of circumstances and the fact that Russia is waging a war on Ukrainian territory and I think it will reflect the Alliance’s commitment to Ukraine’s long-term stability and security.”

‘Concrete deliverables’

She said that if Volodymyr Zelensky attends the summit he would “find himself holding a whole collection of concrete deliverables that signals a longer-term commitment to Ukraine from the Nato alliance”.

A second US official, Amanda Sloat, said Ukraine “would have to make reforms to meet the same standards as any other Nato country before they joined”, but did not confirm it would involve a formal process.

Mr Biden’s visit to London comes after he was accused of blocking Ben Wallace’s attempt to become the next Secretary General, in favour of a candidate from the EU.

The US president was also criticised after he declined to attend King Charles’s coronation last year, sending his wife in his place.

During Mr Biden’s meeting with Mr Sunak next week he is expected to raise concerns over post-Brexit tensions in Northern Ireland, after saying in May he wanted to make sure “Brits didn’t screw around” in the province.

Ms Sloat said Mr Biden was “very focused on working in partnership with the UK, with Ireland and continuing to ensure peace in and prosperity and stability in the broader region”.

“Northern Ireland is certainly an issue that the President regularly talks about with his British counterpart,” she added.

Mr Biden is expected to arrive in London on Sunday. His meeting with the King coincides with an event hosted by John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and Grant Shapps, the energy secretary.

The event will focus on unlocking investment opportunities for emerging economies, an issue that the King is passionate about, having long campaigned to bring private and public sector leaders together to help cut carbon emissions and boost the environment.

Like this: Like Loading...