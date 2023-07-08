Ukrainian forces eliminate Russian football referee at front

Daniil Shemetov was considered a “promising” referee (Photo:РФС)



Russian football referee Daniil Shemetov has been killed in the war against Ukraine, the Russian Football Union reported on July 7.Shemetov was 31 years old and was considered a “promising” referee.He worked in Russia’s Second League in the 2019/2020 season and refereed 41 games, as well as officiated five matches of the Russian Cup.Soon he was to make his debut in the Russian First League.The referee chose a different path and came to invade Ukrainian land instead, where his career was cut short.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated Russian five-time world powerlifting champion Maksim Barkhatov.

