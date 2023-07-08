Ukraine reportedly destroys huge Russian ammo dump

The Ukrainian military has destroyed a large Russian ammunition depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazansky reported on social media on July 8.He shared footage from eyewitnesses who filmed the incident.Kazansky claims it occurred in the villege of Sukhodilsk.
“Strong detonations are heard even in nearby Krasnodon (Sorokyne) and Molodohvardiysk,” he claimed.“This is far from the frontline. (Ukraine) hasn’t struck (them) there yet before. It seems that the shell hunger in the Russian army will grow a little in the near future.”
Kazansky also noted that these sorts of explosions at Russian ammo depots “had not occurred since 2022, when (Ukraine) had just begun to use HIMARS to reach the (Russian invasion forces’) rear.”The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this incident.
https://english.nv.ua/nation/russia-s-huge-ammo-depot-reportedly-destroyed-in-occupied-luhansk-oblast-video-50337475.html
One comment
More good news. An army can’t fight without weapons.