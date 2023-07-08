Ukraine reportedly destroys huge Russian ammo dump (Photo:Скриншот відео den_kazansky/Twitter)



The Ukrainian military has destroyed a large Russian ammunition depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazansky reported on social media on July 8.He shared footage from eyewitnesses who filmed the incident.Kazansky claims it occurred in the villege of Sukhodilsk.

В оккупированном Суходольске Луганской области прилет в склад б/к.



Сильные детонации слышат даже в расположенных рядом Краснодоне и Молодогвардейске. Это глубокий тыл. Туда еще не прилетало.



Кажется, снарядный голод у российской армии в ближайшее время немного усилится. pic.twitter.com/WUQKV3jpfe — Денис Казанський (@den_kazansky) July 7, 2023

“Strong detonations are heard even in nearby Krasnodon (Sorokyne) and Molodohvardiysk,” he claimed.“This is far from the frontline. (Ukraine) hasn’t struck (them) there yet before. It seems that the shell hunger in the Russian army will grow a little in the near future.”

Kazansky also noted that these sorts of explosions at Russian ammo depots “had not occurred since 2022, when (Ukraine) had just begun to use HIMARS to reach the (Russian invasion forces’) rear.”The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this incident.

