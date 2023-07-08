Elena Kovalenko20:34, 08.07.232 minutes.5260

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov is outraged that “no one notified” the aggressor country that the defenders of Azovstal would return to Ukraine.

The return of Azov commanders to Ukraine is a violation of the agreements with Russia by Turkey.This statement was made by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, saying that no one had notified the aggressor country that the defenders of Azovstal would return to Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports .

“Turkey violated the agreements by releasing the Azov commanders to Ukraine. At the same time, no one informed the Russian Federation,” Peskov said and recalled that the “Azov” were supposed to be in Turkey until the end of the war.

“The terms of return were violated by both the Turkish side and Kiev. According to the terms of the agreements, the leaders of Azov were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the conflict.

Nobody informed Russia about the transfer of the leaders of the Azov terrorist group from Turkey to Ukraine,” Peskov said.He also noted that Turkey’s decision to send “Azov” troops to Ukraine is connected with the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The decision to extradite the leaders of the Azov terrorist group to Kyiv in violation of existing agreements is directly related to the failures in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, and the troops of the Kyiv regime face failures every day,” Peskov said.Putin’s spokesman also noted that Turkey was under serious pressure.

“In the context of preparations for the NATO summit, Turkey was put under great pressure, and Ankara, as a member of the alliance, shows solidarity with it, the Russian Federation understands everything perfectly. However, violation of the agreements does not paint anyone,” Peskov added.

