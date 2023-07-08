​The UK Defense Intelligence: russia Can’t Concede Bakhmut, Despite Ukrainian Advances

Sofiia Syngaivska Alighieri@gmail.com

Ukraine has advanced in both northern and southern flanks of temporarily occupied Bakhmut

After a lull during June 2023, over the last seven days Bakhmut has again been the site of some of the most intense fighting along the front, the UK Defense Intelligence reports.

Ukrainian forces have made steady gains to both the north and south of temporarily occupied town. Russian soldiers are highly likely struggling with poor morale, a mix of disparate units and a limited ability to find and strike Ukrainian artillery.

The russian leadership almost certainly see it as politically unacceptable to concede Bakhmut, which has a symbolic weight as one of the few russian gains in the last 12 months. However, there are highly likely few additional reserves to commit to the sector.

⚡️Fighting for heights near Kleshcheevka and the southern flank of Bakhmut pic.twitter.com/SsgvTu21HF — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 7, 2023

