Scheerpost

Ever heard of it?

Me neither.

It’s founder; Robert Scheer, is a veteran far leftist who promotes the views of far left conspiracy theorist/Russia shill; Oliver Stone and who also endorses the far right Russian agent of influence; Rand Paul. A perfect example of the horseshoe of politics.

The big circulation Yahoo News has just published a hideous kremlin propaganda piece from this abysmal but obscure site, thus giving it global exposure, which is horribly damaging for Ukraine.

Who runs Yahoo? Ben and Jerry?

Or perhaps Don and Bernie?

Article follows :

https://news.yahoo.com/lied-afghanistan-lied-iraq-now-160001611.html

