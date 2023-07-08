Russian governor claims city in Belgorod Oblast bombed

July 8, 2023

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that the Russian border city of Shebekino was bombed during the early hours of July 8.

The governor claimed that one of the missiles struck a territory of a central market. A fire reportedly started as a result.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify this claim.

Earlier this week, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov offered the evacuated residents of the border town of Shebekino, accommodated in temporary residence centers, to return to their homes within the next two weeks.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, saw extensive fighting in May and June as Russian anti-Kremlin militias conducted incursions in the oblast’s territory. On June 1, Russian authorities reported shelling of Shebekino while Russian anti-Kremlin militias announced a cross-border raid toward the town. The militants launched yet another incursion on June 4, engaging with the government’s forces near Shebekino.

The fighting and the reported shelling prompted the local officials to begin the evacuation of the residents.

Like this: Like Loading...