President Zelensky returning from Türkiye with Azovstal defenders

VIDEO08.07.2023 16:49Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is returning home from Türkiye together with the defenders of Azovstal steelworks, who had been staying in Türkiye since September 2022.The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are returning home from Türkiye and bringing our heroes home,” Zelensky wrote.In his words, the Ukrainian warriors, namely Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko and Denys Shleha, will finally be with their relatives.

A reminder that, in September 2022, as part of the prisoner swap, a total of 215 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity, including the commanders of the Ukrainian defenders who fought for Azovstal steelworks.

Since then, they had been staying in Türkiye under the personal guarantees of protection and safety of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.Video: Volodymyr Zelensky, official channel of the President of Ukraine

