More And More Fighters Join: Plans Of Belarusian Volunteers

General Waldemar Skrzypczak announced one of the most realistic scenarios.

8.07.2023

Belarusian volunteers can enter the territory of Belarus as well as NATO troops. The Belarusian people will support them all.

Natallia Radzina, the Editor-in-Chief of the Charter97.org website, spoke about this in an interview on the Studio X-97 show. Host: Yevhen Klimakin.

– What are your impressions from your recent trip to Kyiv?

– First of all, in addition to political meetings in the Office of the President, I met with the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, with deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, with adviser to the Office of Volodymyr Zelensky Mykhailo Podalyak, I met with Belarusian volunteer associations. It was important to meet with the Belarusians who are fighting for Ukraine. This is the regiment named after Kastus Kalinouski, the Terror Battalion, now there is a Belarusian unit in the ranks of the Second International Legion. There are more and more Belarusian units. I just wanted to talk to these guys about their plans, about what kind of support they need. And these were the main meetings, for the sake of which I went to Kyiv.

– What do official Kyiv, the Office of President Zelensky, say about the situation in Belarus, are they ready to help in any way or do they expect support from the opposition?

– I cannot reveal the essence of all the conversations that took place at the Office of the President of Ukraine. But there is an understanding that Belarus is occupied now by both the pro-Kremlin regime of Lukashenka and Russian troops, who are actually on the territory of the country, and their number is constantly increasing.

Luckily they make a distinction between the regime and the people. There is an understanding that the people do not support this criminal regime, most of them oppose this war and are subjected to monstrous repressions today. Therefore, different scenarios are being discussed on how to change the situation in Belarus. By the way, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, the former Deputy Minister of Defence of Poland, announced one of the most realistic scenarios. He said that Belarusian volunteers could enter the territory of Belarus and NATO troops could enter too, and the Belarusian people would support them all. And it is true.

