Elena Kovalenko18:18, 08.07.233 min.365Zakharova said that the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine is a manifestation of the “anti-Russian course of the United States.”

Against the backdrop of the US statement about its readiness to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine to protect against Russia, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the aggressor’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that this decision is “the US’s anti-Russian course.

“According to Zakharova’s commentary, published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, “Moscow believes that Washington’s decision to provide Kiev with cluster munitions is another blatant manifestation of the aggressive anti-Russian course of the United States,” which will turn them into “virtually an accomplice in mining the territory.”

“This is a cynical attempt to prolong the agony of the current Ukrainian authorities, without regard for civilian casualties,” Zakharov said in a statement.

The press secretary of the aggressor’s Foreign Ministry said that the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine “will in no way affect the course” of Russia’s war of conquest, while noting that the United States is being “drawn” into hostilities.

“The constant expansion of military supplies, designed, according to the plan of the American administration, to “raise the stakes” in the conflict as much as possible, means an ever deeper involvement of the United States and its satellites in hostilities,” Zakharova added.

“The transfer of cluster munitions is a gesture of desperation and evidence of impotence… Another “miracle weapon”, which Washington and Kiev are relying on, without thinking about grave consequences, will not affect the course of a special military operation, the goals and objectives of which will be completely fulfilled,” the press secretary of the aggressor’s Foreign Ministry said.

However, she did not mention that Russian troops have been actively using cluster munitions since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, having already caused significant damage to the civilian population and territories of Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...