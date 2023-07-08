Following Germany, two more countries opposed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine

Elena Kovalenko16:48, 08.07.232 minutes.578British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles did not support the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Spain and Britain did not support the decision of the United States to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions to help break through Russian defensive lines.

According to the RTVE TV channel, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, during a conversation with reporters, said that she did not share this decision and was “against” the US plans to send cluster shells to Ukraine, but “respects the decision of a sovereign country.””Certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances… No to cluster shells and yes to assistance for the legitimate defense of Ukraine,”

In turn, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed that he “does not encourage” the use of cluster munitions, and recalled that Britain has signed a convention to ban them, Sky News reports .”

We will continue to do our part in support of Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we have done so by providing heavy battle tanks and recently long-range weapons, and we hope that all countries can continue to support Ukraine,” he added.

