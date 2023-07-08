Marta Gichko13:16, 08.07.232 minutes.2093

He stated that the command in vain destroys personnel.

Terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin said that the Russian command continues “meat assaults” near Avdiivka , Donetsk region.A war criminal on Telegram accused the commanders of the 1st Army Corps of killing personnel.”Near Avdiivka, our troops are continuing” meat assaults.

“It seems that the headquarters of the 1st Army Corps are in a hurry to destroy as many of our soldiers as possible in vain in order to lose the war faster,” Girkin said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...