Danilov on the 500th day of the war spoke about the doomsday clock in Russia: The course of the hands is inevitable

He emphasizes that it is impossible to defeat the people fighting for Freedom and Justice.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov regarding the 500 days of a full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine notes that the course of the hands of the “Doomsday Clock of the End of Putin and Russia” is inevitable.He wrote about this on his Facebook page .”500 days of war. The doomsday clock of the end of Putin and Russia. The course of the arrows is inevitable. It took three days to destroy the myth of the” second army “. 49 days to send the cruiser Moskva to the bottom and 61 to assemble the Rammstein, Danilov noted.

DAYhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.579.0_en.html#goog_1160343916Advertisement: 2:06He added that in 126 days the island of the Snake was liberated, and in 230 days the so-called “Crimean Bridge” was very “tired”.”On the 260th day, Ukrainian soldiers dropped the Russian rooster and raised the Ukrainian flag over Kherson. 301 days after the start of the war, our president speaks in the US Congress,” the NSDC secretary wrote.Danilov recalled that the decision to allocate Leopards for Ukraine was made after 335 days, and F16 after 449.”On the 361st day of Russian aggression, the US president is walking along Mikhailovskaya Square in Kyiv. It took 433 days for unknown anti-fascists and opponents of the war to send their greetings by drone to the Kremlin,” he said.In addition, Danilov recalled, on the 485th day, “Prigozhin’s rebellion (leader of the private military company Wagner – UNIAN)” demonstrated to the whole world “the rottenness and impotence of Putin’s Russia.””For 500 days, we have become closer to our victory! It is impossible to defeat the people fighting for Freedom and Justice. The movement of the history of its tectonic plates has begun and the truth is on our side in this movement,” the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

500 days of war

Today, July 8, Ukraine has been fighting Russian invaders for 500 days since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion.Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar recalled the achievements of Ukrainian soldiers during these 500 days of war. She, in particular, noted that during this time the Ukrainian army not only destroyed the myth of the invincible army of Russia, but also learned how to destroy ultra-modern Russian weapons.

