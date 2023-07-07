Zelenskyy: “We are advancing. We have the initiative now”

7 JULY 2023
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted that despite slow progress, the initiative at the front lies with the Ukrainian defence forces, which are moving forward.
Source: Ukrinform, citing Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague
Quote: “Concerning the counteroffensive. We are advancing. We have the initiative now. The offensive is not fast, that’s true. But nevertheless, we are moving forward, not going backwards like the Russians. That’s why I see this as a positive.”
Background: A special Czech government plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed at Prague’s Ruzyne Airport on Thursday evening.
2 comments
Keep moving forward, but being careful not to sacrifice undue lives is a wise strategy. The big breakthrough is coming, and there is no rush to get there. We cherish life, not like the evil cockroach horde.
Time for someone to break ranks.
It was Benny Wallace who did that with his personal initiative to train Ukrainian pilots on F16’s and form a coalition, which is progressing; albeit slowly.
For his efforts he was slapped down by Biden who ensured that Nato would be saddled with the useless Stoltenberg for another year, only to be replaced with a failed German defence secretary and all round sack of crud; von der Leyen.
What if Poland, Ukraine’s geographically and politically closest ally, decided to break rank and send three or four mechanised brigades to west Ukraine?
It would free off more Ukrainian troops for the front line and maybe shame others into contributing.