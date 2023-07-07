The wreckage of the “Shahed” fell on the highway near the Dnieper and killed two people in the car (photo)

Yuri Kobzar09:03, 07.07.23

Another “Shahed” fell on a private enterprise and caused a strong fire there.

During a night attack by drones, one of the Russian Shahids fell on a car after being shot down and killed two people in it. This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Sergey Lysak .

“At night, the enemy attacked the region with Shaheds. 6 drones were shot down by defenders from the Vostok Air Command. The wreckage of one of them fell on a car that was driving along the highway. Unfortunately, two men died,” the head of the region said.

Another Russian drone hit a private enterprise in the Krivoy Rog region, causing a large-scale fire there. The fire area was more than 100 square meters, and the flame reached 4 meters in height. So far, the fire has been extinguished and there are no casualties.

The invaders also fired on Nikopol from heavy artillery. Also no casualties.

Night attack “Shahedov” – what is known

At night, the occupying forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type drones. An air raid alert was issued in many areas. The launches of enemy drones in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were reported at 22:15 on July 6.

Later it became known that the Russians launched 18 “Shahed-136/131” kamikaze drones. The Russians launched them from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the direction of the Sea of ​​Azov. In total, three waves of launches were recorded.

