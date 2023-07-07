Pro-Kremlin priest tries to attack Zelenskyy’s motorcade in Bulgaria – video

Unknown man waving a crucifix and shouting something about “fascists” (Photo:Video screenshot Apocalypto321/Twitter)



A pro-Kremlin priest tried to attack the motorcade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his official visit to Bulgaria on July 6.

Footage of the incident was taken by an eyewitness and posted on social media.

The video shows the presidential motorcade passing along one of the streets of the capital city of Sofia, while an unknown man in a black robe tried to run out onto the roadway, waving a crucifix and shouting something about “fascists.”

На кортеж Зеленського у Болгарії, намагаючись його проклясти, кидався прокремлівський поп😳https://t.co/jW76sySpsq pic.twitter.com/EGGucnNbEN — NV (@tweetsNV) July 7, 2023

Several law enforcement officers tried to quell the aggressive supporter of the so-called “Russian World,” pulling him away from the roadway as Zelesnkyy’s motorcade zipped past in heavy rain.

