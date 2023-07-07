Pro-Kremlin priest tries to attack Zelenskyy’s motorcade in Bulgaria – video

A pro-Kremlin priest tried to attack the motorcade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his official visit to Bulgaria on July 6.
Footage of the incident was taken by an eyewitness and posted on social media.
The video shows the presidential motorcade passing along one of the streets of the capital city of Sofia, while an unknown man in a black robe tried to run out onto the roadway, waving a crucifix and shouting something about “fascists.”
Several law enforcement officers tried to quell the aggressive supporter of the so-called “Russian World,” pulling him away from the roadway as Zelesnkyy’s motorcade zipped past in heavy rain.
https://english.nv.ua/nation/pro-kremlin-priest-tries-to-attack-zelenskyy-s-motorcade-in-bulgaria-50337246.html
Yet another terrorist pretending to be a man of god. Remove this piece of shit and send him back to Mordor where he can bless russian weapons that kill innocent civilians.
They should have just run the fucker over.
I was in Bulgaria some years back. It’s a pleasant, mountainous place with some very nice spa towns; but unfortunately RuZZian scum have bought up vast amounts of desirable properties there. Plus the cunts have invested in hotels, casinos etc.
Bulgarians are ok, but the place is swarming with putinoid scum who have infiltrated their political infrastructure.
I’ve been in Varna not too long ago. They only rip off people there. There’s mafiosi at the beach who charge people for laying downe their towel at the beach ($35!!!). The hotel i booked was a catastrophe. They even stole my wallet somewhere in a luna park. Luckily i had my passport in my suitcase in the hotel, but $250 and my id card were gone. The ladies were kind and the atmosphere was ok, but the place was crawling with gangsters. Even in Yugoslavia i never saw things like this. Very sad.