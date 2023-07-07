Prigozhin Makes Fool Of Putin

Waiting for the second act of this show.

Has Prigozhin’s mutiny failed and ended? Not at all. The cook-conspirator is doing fine, he is shuttling between St Petersburg and Moscow (Lukashenka confirmed this), he has got back everything he has gained by hard work: money, gold, weapons, white powder, photos of beheadings and even wigs. His army is not disarmed and is in the same place where the mutiny was started (and not even close to Belarus).

It cannot be like that. Any rebellion ends either with the rebels’ victory, or with their arrest, flight, expulsion. Then they can be amnestied, but first they must be flogged.

That is how the GKChP, and then Rutskoi and Khasbulatov, were arrested, beaten face against the table, humiliated, and only then amnestied. The government can only celebrate victory over a rebellion if the rebels have been crushed. If they are free, armed and not expelled, the rebellion continues.

Prigozhin has apparently deceived Putin. He promised to move to Belarus, but to promise is not to marry. Prigozhin has stayed in Russia and continues to be a dangerous politico-military player.

Putin looks like a fool and has shown himself to be a weakling who has failed to finish off Prigozhin, who continues to sit as a pain in his arse.

We are waiting for the second act of this show. For some, it may be the final one.

Igor Eidman, t.me

