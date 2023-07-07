Joe Biden approves cluster weapons for Ukraine

By Maighna Nanu

Joe Biden has approved sending cluster weapons to Ukraine, according to reports.

The Biden administration is expected to announce that it will send thousands of the controversial weapons, which release multiple smaller bombs, as part of a new military aid package worth $800 million, the Washington Post reported.

Ukraine has been pushing Washington since last year to provide the munitions to help counter Russia’s superiority in long-range weapons, but the US has been hesitant to provide them because of the potential risk to civilians and an international treaty banning the use of cluster munitions.

The move, which comes amid concern over the pace of Kyiv’s counter-offensive, will bypass a US law that bans the use, production, or transfer of cluster munitions with a failure rate of more than one per cent.

