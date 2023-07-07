Bradley hits a Russian tank in the Zaporizhzhia region

A Russian tank in the thermal imaging sight of a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, July 2023



An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle hit a Russian tank in the Zaporizhzhia region with an anti-tank missile system.

A video of the destruction of an enemy combat vehicle was shared on social media.

The Bradley handed over to the 47th Mechanized Brigade “Magura” has been actively used on the front lines since June.

In the video, the infantry fighting vehicle`s gunner shows a Russian tank which was detected by the thermal imaging sight, as well as the flight path of a guided anti-tank missile hitting it.

The transferred M2A2 Bradley ODS are equipped with the TOW-2 anti-tank missile system, which is capable of hitting heavily armored targets at a distance of up to 3,750 meters.

Along with IFVs, BGM-71E anti-tank missiles were allegedly delivered to Ukraine. They are designed specifically to defeat tanks equipped with dynamic protection. The missile has a powerful warhead, capable of penetrating up to 850 mm of homogeneous armor, as well as a leading cumulative precharge that neutralizes anti-tank missiles.

BGM-71E anti-tank missile of the TOW-2 system



Previously, Militarnyi has already published footage of the destruction of Russian equipment by the 47th Mechanized Brigade with the help of the M2 Bradley.

Another video by the military also showcased the use of a Bushmaster M242 25mm automatic gun on an unknown Russian combat vehicle and its subsequent destruction.

At 27 seconds into the video, the enemy target detonates, presumably as a result of the destruction of ammunition.

The military also spoke about the experience of using the US-supplied Bradley in the Zaporizhzhia region. In the interview, they emphasized the high protective qualities of this vehicle.

“If in this theater of war we had operated on [Soviet-era] IFVs, I can tell you with confidence that the brigade would no longer exist,” said Dmytro, a soldier of the 47th Mechanized Brigade.

According to the military, IFVs have repeatedly withstood detonation of anti-tank mines and kept their crews unharmed. Moreover, the combat vehicle has once withstood a direct hit of an anti-tank cumulative ammunition in the turret.

Like this: Like Loading...