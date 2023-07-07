Blast at explosives factory in Russia kills at least six and leaves two injured

An explosion occurred at the Promsintez plant, which produces explosives, in the settlement of Chapayevka in Russia’s Samara Oblast on 7 July.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS, citing the Russian emergency services

Details: The explosion claimed the lives of six people and injured two others. It occurred during the disassembly of a service pipeline. There was no fire after the explosion.

The factory’s website states that Promsintez is one of the main producers of industrial explosives in Russia.

