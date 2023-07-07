Oleg Davygora00:00, 08.07.233 min.962The President noted that the Ukrainian servicemen are running out of shells, while the United States has few of them.

US President Joe Biden called the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine "difficult" . The reason why the President of the United States decided to take the step is that, according to him, Ukraine needs them.In a conversation with CNN columnist Farid Zakaria, Biden noted that the shipment of cluster munitions to Ukraine will continue for an unnamed "transition period" until the US ramps up production of 155mm rounds. The President noted that the Ukrainian servicemen are running out of shells, while the United States has few of them. "It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed it with our allies, I discussed it with our friends. We are in a situation where Ukraine is being severely attacked – this is one reason. The second is that the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition for 155- mm howitzers. It's an ammunition war. And they're running out of that ammunition, and we're low on it. And I've accepted the Department of Defense's recommendation, not on a permanent basis, but temporarily, during a transitional period while we get another 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians," he said.VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay VideoBiden hopes that cluster munitions will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine break through the fortifications of the Russian army. "They [the Armed Forces] are trying to get through these trenches and stop the tanks. But it was not an easy decision. We did not sign this agreement, it took me some time to convince me to do it. But the main thing is that now they either have weapons to stop the Russians – and prevent them from disrupting the Ukrainian offensive, – or no. And I think they needed him, "he added.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the decision to send cluster munitions was not an easy one. "This is a tough decision. We have put off this decision. This decision required a serious analysis of the potential damage to civilians. When we put it all together, there was a unanimous recommendation from the national security team, and President Biden decided, in consultation with allies and partners and members of Congress, to move forward in this strategy," he explained.

Transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine – details

The Pentagon has announced a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine . It was expected to include cluster munitions for the first time.President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the United States of America for a new assistance package for our state.

