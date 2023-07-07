July 6, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russian propagandists are outraged by the actions of the Z-military correspondents, who reveal to Ukraine the weaknesses of the Russian army.

Live on RosTV, Russian propagandists were indignant at the actions of the so-called military correspondents, who publish real information about the plight of the Russian army in Ukraine on social networks and instant messengers. Israeli politician and propagandist Yakov Kedmi said on Solovyov’s talk show that he regularly sees information on the Web about exactly where the Russian defense in Ukraine is in a difficult situation. A fragment of the video is published by the Telegram channel “Ukraine 365”.

According to him, military correspondents publish information monitored by Ukraine, after which the Armed Forces of Ukraine strike at the weakest points of Russian defense. This results in heavy losses for the Russian military. Kedmi supported Solovyov and stated that the military correspondents could report problems directly to the command, but “they write this” publicly.

“I don’t understand, are you completely crazy?! Do you have no brains at all? Have you lost all your conscience? You don’t understand that soldiers pay with blood for these words of yours? What do you want to bring your army and your country to?” Kedmi was outraged.

https://t.me/Ukraine_365News/56724

Russian military correspondents report that the invaders abandoned Kleshcheevka near Bakhmut, noting a heavy loss for the RF Armed Forces.

читайте подробнее на сайте “Диалог.UA”: https://www.dialog.ua/russia/276957_1688653589

