“AFU go through minefields”: the expert explained why the counteroffensive will not be fast

According to him, for many months the Russians were preparing powerfully for defense.

The Russians have been preparing for the Ukrainian counteroffensive for months , creating a system of engineering and fortifications. Ukraine was wasting time while the partners thought about whether to transfer the necessary weapons to us.

This was stated in an interview with OBOZREVATEL by military expert Vladislav Seleznev, commenting on why the pace of the counteroffensive seems slow.

“The Russians got time to prepare a powerful system of engineering and fortifications not only on the southern front of the Ukrainian-Russian front, but also on the eastern one. Accordingly, now our counteroffensive is taking place in very difficult conditions – because of minefields, because of seriously fortified lines defense. Moreover, in the south of the Zaporozhye region, there are at least three such lines of defense. Under such conditions, sending Ukrainian assault brigades literally for frontal assaults means destroying our soldiers. Is this the goal of our counter-offensive campaign? No. Our task is not to die for Ukraine but to destroy the enemy for the sake of our victory. This is what the Ukrainian General Staff under the leadership of Valery Zaluzhny is doing,” Seleznev said.

Implementing these plans requires resources and time. The expert drew attention to the fact that in June, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three times more Russian artillery than usual during the month. There is also a significant increase in the destruction of enemy air defense systems, electronic warfare, electronic intelligence, engineering vehicles, including for mining such as “agriculture”.

“We are destroying objects that are located deep in the rear areas of the Russian occupation army, turning their command posts, command posts, communications, ammunition depots, equipment concentrations into ashes. That is, everything that they keep in case of a large-scale counteroffensive, we We destroy it, because without such resources, the enemy will not actually be able to put up serious resistance to us in the future,” the expert explained.

The Russians have more losses in equipment than the Ukrainian Defense Forces leading the offensive. At the same time, military science determines that the losses of the attacking side are at least three times greater than those of the defending side.

“Why is this happening in our case? Because, before proceeding to the counteroffensive, we destroy the enemy military potential. Therefore, at this stage, the key is not to free square kilometers, but to save the life and health of our soldiers and destroy the enemy military potential,” he said. expert.

