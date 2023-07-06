Zelenskyy: Don’t be surprised if Chechen leader marches on Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it would not be surprising if someone like the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, or the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, tried to march on and enter the Kremlin.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing President Zelenskyy’s speech during a meeting with Bulgarian politicians

Quote from Zelenskyy: “The current head of Russia [Vladimir Putin] is so weak that he is unable to protect Russian oblasts from his own fighters. So we shouldn’t be surprised if someone – Prigozhin or, say, Kadyrov – marches on the Kremlin.”

“The remnants of Russian combat forces are currently deployed in the occupied parts of our country, while [the forces] that are supposed to ensure the security of [Putin’s] regime in Russia are unmotivated to do so. That’s why we have to ramp up our collective pressure [on Russia].”

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the more aid, ammunition, and weapons Ukraine receives, “the more the scale of the war” in Ukraine reduces.

Background:

In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy said he believes that there has been a split in Russian society, the chain of command that Putin has been building for many years has crumbled, and the Russian dictator has weakened, so it is time for the world to put more pressure on him.

