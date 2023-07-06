Ukraine is Hunting Russian Artillery Amid Counter Push

7/5/23

Ukrainian artillerymen fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on June 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv’s forces are now back on the offensive at multiple points along the 800-mile front.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian forces have claimed a significant uptick in destroyed Russian artillery pieces as Kyiv’s troops press their major counteroffensive at multiple points along the 800-mile front, reporting notable localized successes.

The most recent Russian losses detailed by the Ukrainian military on Wednesday claimed the destruction of 36 artillery systems in 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,288 destroyed pieces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Another nine multiple-launch rocket systems were also claimed destroyed, for a total of 656 since last winter.

Newsweek was unable to independently verify Ukraine’s claims and has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry by email to request comment. To date, Kyiv’s estimates of Russian casualties have largely chimed with the those made public by—or leaked from—Western military and intelligence agencies. Moscow has acknowledged far lower losses.

Wednesday’s figures also claimed one additional destroyed Russian air defense system, three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, and 670 Russian personnel. Kyiv claimed to have “eliminated” 231,700 Russian troops since February 2022.

Ukrainian troops are pressing their attacks in several sectors of the frontline, the pressure widely interpreted by observers as an effort to stretch and weaken the Russian military before delivering a concentrated armored punch at an as-yet-undetermined location.

The broader attacks began in early June following several weeks of “shaping operations” consisting of deep strikes against Russian command, supply, and infrastructure targets.

The outcome of the operation could prove pivotal, with President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly under pressure from Western partners to achieve results after tens of billions in foreign aid and months of heavy weapons deliveries.

Last month, Zelensky admitted that the counterattack was proceeding “slower than desired,” though he and his top commanders have repeatedly chastised Western officials and media for setting expectations too high and giving Kyiv’s troops too little time to achieve their goals.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, told ABC News this week that the counteroffensive is “developing according to plans that were drawn up and approved,” while General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi—who is overseeing the operation in the south of the country—said his forces had not yet reached their “full potential.”

Among Kyiv’s gains are areas on the flanks of the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut and a small but significant bridgehead on the eastern side of the Dnieper River—called the Dnipro in Ukrainian—which since November last year has formed part of the front line in the southwest of the country.

