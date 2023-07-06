Trump and DeSantis don’t understand importance of US military aid to Ukraine – Pence

Alexander Topchy18:43, 07/06/23

The former US Vice President said that now is the time to provide tanks and other equipment to Ukraine against the backdrop of the start of the counteroffensive.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fail to grasp the broader implications of their call to limit military aid to Ukraine. This was stated by former Vice President Mike Pence in an interview with The Associated Press .

“With all due respect, I think the former president and governor of Florida just doesn’t understand the American national interest in supporting the Ukrainian military in repelling the Russian military in Ukraine,” Pence said.

The former vice president, who has called for serious assistance to the Ukrainian military, said the United States’ desire to keep Russia under control indicates its willingness to also check China’s military ambitions in Asia. “Make no mistake, China is watching,” Pence said.

However, he does not support the deployment of US troops in Ukraine, which reflects the consensus of Republican presidential candidates.

Describing his trip to Ukrainian cities that were attacked by the Russian Federation at the start of the war, Pence described what he said was a mass grave containing the bodies of “more than 500 unarmed civilians shot in the streets. Men, women and children.”

“I think we need to stand firm, be strong. I’m going to do that, while others may succumb to more populist sentiment,” Pence said.

He stressed that now is the time to provide tanks and other equipment to Ukraine against the backdrop of the start of a counteroffensive to liberate the territories occupied by Russia.

“I mean, we are in the middle of the fighting season. The Ukrainians are making progress. I really think that we should pay attention to the first half of the 20th century. If we don’t stand by, if we don’t give the Ukrainian military something, what they need to win and repel the Russian invasion, I am convinced that the second half of the 21st century will be much more like the first half of the 20th century,” Pence said.

US Presidential Elections – Candidates’ Statements on Ukraine

Mike Pence is competing with Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump said that opposing Russia in its invasion of Ukraine is not a vital American strategic interest. DeSantis said that “more involvement in the territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not among” the vital national interests of the United States. But after the criticism , DeSantis called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and demanded that he be brought to justice. He also noted that Russia was wrong when it invaded Ukraine, when it occupied Crimea, and will not win this war.

The percentage of Americans who believe the US is providing too much military aid to Ukraine has risen steadily under Republican influence since the war began in 2022, according to a Pew Research Center poll released last month.

According to the poll, 44% of Republicans and Republican supporters said the US is providing too much military aid to Ukraine, up from 40% and the highest since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

