The President of Bulgaria said why he would not give weapons to Ukraine: Zelensky answered

Ludmila Zhernovskaya19:57, 07/06/23

He says that in the event of a Russian attack, the Bulgarians will not have enough weapons.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev argues the refusal to transfer weapons to Ukraine by the fact that he does not want to weaken the defensive capabilities of his army.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. According to him, the countries have full mutual understanding in all aspects of cooperation, but different views on defense support.

“He (the President of Bulgaria – UNIAN) thinks – no, this is an escalation to give Ukraine assistance. But I think that this is protection. This is a completely different philosophy. I will not criticize the president, I am visiting, I respect your state, I respect your choice “, – he said.

Radev, in a conversation with Zelensky, explained that he was not transferring aid because he did not want to reduce the number of weapons in the Bulgarian army.

“And I told him frankly that your weapons, if we lie down, and Russia goes further, will not be enough. Not enough, it is simply impossible. I do not want to humiliate the army of Bulgaria, but we also lacked our weapons, we were given them by partners” , the president added.

Zelensky’s visit to Bulgaria

This morning it became known that the President of Ukraine is on a visit to Sofia . He met with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, who invited him to visit the country, and with the Bulgarian President.

Later it became known that the Ukrainian side signed the Declaration on Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine with the Bulgarian side . Bulgaria pledged to politically support Ukraine in the issue of joining NATO.

In addition, Bulgaria supported the Ukrainian formula for peace – this is a document that sets out Ukraine’s vision of ending the war.

(C)UNIAN 2023

