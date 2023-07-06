Strike on Lviv: four people were killed, 9 were injured (photo)

Irina Pogorelaya07:19, 06.07.23

Currently, search and rescue operations at the impact site are ongoing.

As a result of the Russian rocket attack on Lviv, an apartment building was damaged. The 3rd and 4th floors were destroyed in two entrances.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko. “The search and rescue operation continues. As of 7:00, 4 people died, 9 were injured. The State Emergency Service rescued 7 people, evacuated 64,” Klymenko said.

The Minister added that rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble. Psychologists are also on site. Mobile police stations have been deployed, where they receive applications from victims and provide the necessary assistance.

“Everyone works without rest. There is information that people are still under the rubble,” Klymenko specified.

In addition, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the night strike on Lviv. “Lviv. Consequences of a night strike by Russian terrorists. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the family,” the president wrote in Telegram.

“There will definitely be a response to the enemy. Tangible,” he added.

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

© photo of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

1/7 _ _

Rocket attack on Ukraine

Tonight the Russians launched a missile attack on Ukraine. The enemy launched Caliber missiles from the Black Sea. Anxiety has spread to almost all of Ukraine. During the attack, air defense worked in many regions.

Explosions were heard several times in Lvov. The Air Force reported on work in the field of air defense forces. Later it became known about the arrival at a residential building in the regional center. In the morning, it was reported that two people were killed in the attack.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...