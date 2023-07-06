Russians trust Prigozhin more than Shoigu and consider their conflict unfinished – media

6.07.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

After the failed military mutiny of PMC “Wagner” in Russia, 31% of Russians trust its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, against 49% who do not trust. At the same time, the indicator of confidence of Russian citizens in the country’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is 25%, against 60% of those who do not trust.

And most importantly, 45% of respondents consider the conflict unfinished. This is evidenced by classified data of the administration of the President of Russia, according to Telegram “Spy Dossier”.

The author of the channel noted that more “interesting” data was launched into the public space, in particular, two messages:

1) “The president’s support was 80%, and after these events it became 90%. In this sense, people are ready to pray for Vladimir Vladimirovich,” said Sergei Markov, head of the Institute for Political Studies;

2) According to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, the level of trust of citizens of the Russian Federation in the president was 78.6%.

In fact, 62% of Russians trust Putin, 30% do not trust him, and 8% find it difficult to answer.

The author of the channel also pointed out the fact that the key indicator in this whole story is that the opinion of 45% of Russians that the conflict between Shoigu and Prigozhin is not over, for the first time, coincides with the opinion of the administration of US President Joe Biden, where they are also convinced that “mutiny” can be repeated.

This assumption on the channel was argued by the fact that “after two weeks, as many as one and a half people suffered punishment – Surovikin and Yudin.”

“None of the traitors / defectors / accomplices / sympathizers has been punished, and there are thousands of them. Prigozhin showed that this is possible. And you won’t get anything for it,” the message says.

The author of the channel compared the situation with similar events in Turkey, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired 152,000 civil servants after a failed coup.

“A significant part of them have been arrested. Dozens of governors, hundreds of generals, thousands of judges, and so on have been arrested. And in Russia, one and a half people. Do you still have doubts that the coup attempt will be repeated?” the author of the channel asked rhetorically.

Recall: the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, expressed the opinion that a civil war awaits Russia, since now there is much evidence that the society of the aggressor country is divided.

It is noteworthy that the head of the Ukrainian GUR back in May 2023 said that the conflict between the Russian Defense Ministry and the owner of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin was quite real, and not simulated. He predicted that the activation of events related to this “will be soon.” Budanov also assumed that the leader of the “Wagnerites” would be the winner in the clash.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not know where Prigozhin is now . So, after an unsuccessful attempt at a rebellion, the leader of the mercenaries, according to the agreements, was supposed to be in Belarus;

Russian opposition politician and journalist Igor Yakovenko expressed the opinion that Prigozhin could prepare for revenge and plan a new campaign against Moscow, but now from the territory of Belarus, which would be easier. In the same way as Russian propagandists like to say, threatening the world with a new war – “we can repeat”, “Putin’s cook” is also preparing.

Only verified information is in our Telegram channel Obozrevatel and Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...