Russians drop explosives near humanitarian aid point in Kherson region

The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone next to a humanitarian aid point in Novooleksandrivka community in Kherson region, injuring a woman.

“According to the investigation data, on July 6, the occupiers once again shelled Kherson region. As a result of the shelling of the settlements in Kherson district, at least six people were injured. Also, in one of the villages of Novooleksandrivka community, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone near a humanitarian aid point, injuring a local woman,” the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office posted on Telegram.

In addition, in the evening, enemy troops attacked a village in Beryslav district, injuring a local resident. According to preliminary data, guided aerial bombs were used to hit a settlement.

As a result of the shelling, civilian infrastructure objects and vehicles were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the district prosecutor’s offices of Kherson region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) were initiated. The prosecutors and the investigators of the National Police Department in Kherson region document the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

