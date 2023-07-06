Return of children deported by the Russian Federation: video of meeting with mother brought Ukrainians to tears

Anastasia Gorbacheva 18:04, 07/06/23

The kids have not seen their mother for more than a year and a half.

Two children who were previously deported by the Russian occupiers were returned to Ukraine as part of today’s prisoner exchange. Their mother, who was also in Russian captivity as a combat medic, returned to Ukraine back in October 2022.

Six-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara have not seen their mother for more than a year and a half. The children’s parents have been waiting for their return all this time, while Russia tried to hide the whereabouts of the kidnapped kids.

The coordinating headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war published a poignant video of the return of Renat and Varvara home. The footage shows that the children immediately recognized their mother, because the boy began to call her. At the same time, the woman could not hold back her tears at the sight of her children.

Prisoner exchange 6 July 2023 – what is known

Another 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Service and two civilians returned home from Russian captivity today .

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak pointed out that among those released from Russian captivity are two officers, 41 privates and a sergeant, a civilian employee of Azovstal and a defense defense soldier from Kherson.

In addition, two children illegally taken to Russia were returned home – 6-year-old Renata and 10-year-old Varvara.

