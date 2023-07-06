President: Ukraine has liberated about 1,900 settlements from Russians since war started

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian troops have liberated about 1,900 towns and villages.

“We have been able to significantly reduce the scale of this war, first of all, thanks to the weapons we are getting, and this is a fact. We have regained about 1,900 towns and villages of the Ukrainian land since February 24 last year,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with representatives of Bulgarian political circles, the public, and media, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He emphasized that Ukraine still has to go through a very difficult path to liberation of the entire territory from the occupation, but, according to him, victory may happen “not in the distant future, but rather soon.”

“Ukraine’s victory is real, and we really need it,” Zelensky emphasized.

He explained that everything depends on the amount and strength of support that Ukrainians use for defense, namely, support with weapons, sanctions against Russia, as well as finances for Ukrainian stability.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Bulgaria on July 6.

