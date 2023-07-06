Maria Barabash’s Post on LinkedIn

July 5

Volunteer, anti-corruption & transparency, Actions First Foundation 🇺🇦

Actions First Foundation

The Aspen Institute Kyiv

Ukraine

My address to the U.S. President Joe Biden from Druzhkivka city, Donetsk region. I started to film this video at 8:09pm on June 27, 2023 and because of filming it I was late to the Ria-pizza cafe in Kramatorsk that was destroyed that day by the Russian S-300 missile at 7:30pm, just 30 minutes before the cafe was supposed to be closed. I was planning to have a dinner there, but was late by 30 minutes. This video saved my life and life of my friends. Please share this video or film your own video with the hashtag #weaponforUA to ask #POTUS to give weapon to Ukraine.

Here is the video she made:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/mariabarabash_weaponforua-potus-ugcPost-7082029381098848256-DF0X?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

