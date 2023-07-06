Lukashenka on the fate of Prigozhin: “They won’t kill them, but anything can happen in life”

Angela Bachevskaya17:57, 07/06/23

According to him, now the leader of the PMC is at large.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that the leader of the Russian private company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would not be “wetted” .

At a meeting with journalists, he said that he “does not know everything and does not want to know” about the relationship between Putin and Prigozhin. “Putin is much more familiar with him, even from St. Petersburg, when they lived and worked there. And they had very good relations with each other. Maybe even more than good,” BelTA quotes him .

According to Lukashenka, the leader of the “Wagnerites” is now at large, he told him that the PMC “will work in the name of Russia.”

“What will happen to him next? Well, anything happens in life. But if you think that Putin is so malicious and vindictive that he will be “killed” somewhere tomorrow … No, this will not happen,” he stressed.

