It seems Biden does not want Ukraine to win

If the President gets his way, and the head of the EU Commission leads Nato, the only person happy will be Vladimir Putin.

6 July 2023 •

500 days ago this Saturday, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, beginning Europe’s conventional largest war since Germany invaded Poland in 1939.

Militarily and politically, the war has reached a pivot point. Perhaps 200,000 are dead or injured already. The fate of millions more, in Ukraine, in Russia and perhaps further afield, depend on the outcome.

On the battlefield, Ukraine is making slow, but important, progress through the morass of mine fields, trenches and tunnels dug and shaped by Russian military engineers. Politically, whilst support in weapon and money still flow, the stark question for Western leaders is: does the EU and the United States want Ukraine to win, and are we doing enough to bring it about?

This fundamental question explains, in part, the battle over who becomes the next Nato Secretary General. Whilst the role requires delivering consensus and consultation within the Alliance, it also has an important leadership function.

Do Nato nations want an uncompromising champion of the Ukrainian cause, such as our Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, or a representative of Europe’s consensus politics, Ursula Von Der Leyen? Do we prioritise delivering an epoch-defining task of systemically supporting Ukraine in the coming months whilst preparing for the necessary containment of Russia dictatorship, or do we prioritise the superficial preservation of unity, even if it aids Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the long term?

These are nuanced arguments, but sadly it appears that Wallace’s more honest approach has cost him US support. By contrast, if Von Der Leyen is chosen, uncompromising mediocrity may seal the deal. After a failed stint at German Defence minister, and a period as head of the EU Commission when the EU’s failure to deliver vaccines was painfully clear, Von Der Leyen may again be about to fail upward.

What is confusing is why the President Biden would support this type of candidate at such a critical time.

The US is by far the biggest supplier of weaponry to Ukraine, without which Ukraine’s military would have been unable to fight anything other than a glorified resistance. Yet again, it is the arsenal of democracy. But there is a difference between giving Ukraine the kit not to lose and giving it the kit to win, defeating Russian forces on the battlefield and driving them from Ukraine’s territory.

The overriding US concern, and it is an understandable one, is that the Ukraine war must stay in Ukraine and that at all costs direct conflict between Nato and Russia is to be avoided. Therefore, US thinking appears to run, Russian forces must be weakened until such time as the Kremlin is forced to the negotiating table.

The problem with this laudable argument is that it may be based on a misunderstanding of the Russian regime and a sense of wishful thinking that Russia will negotiate without keeping significant chunks of Ukrainian territory, effectively the country’s east and south. Not only is Putin happy turning his nation into one in perpetual conflict with the West – it plays to his fantasy Slavophile belief that Russia is a nation martyred by Western decadence and greed – but also the longer the war continues the greater the danger to us all as Russia becomes more unstable, more dangerous and more willing to escalate.

Currently, Putin’s strategy in Ukraine is three-fold. First, make like unbearable for Ukrainians by targetting the infrastructure of basic civilian life. Second, hold a line – and the territory Russia seized in the opening phase of the war. Third, break the Western military and financial umbilical chord by which Ukraine survives.

As to the first, I’ve been back to Ukraine four times since the war began, and civilian attacks only embolden Ukrainians, much as they did to our nation in World War II – indeed they look to our experience as a model of calm stoicism. As to the second, Ukraine will push back Russian forces this summer, but whether we will witness a general collapse of the kind we saw last September in Kharkiv, is unclear. Russian engineers have done their job well, and their layered defence will slow Ukrainian progress. But there is no doubt that in morale and fighting tactics, Ukraine has by far the superior forces.

Third, can Putin break the alliance? That now is his hope, especially if an isolationist Republican President changes the dynamic of the war anyway.

The answer to all these questions remains that which Ben Wallace and Ukraine’s champions in the West have long said. The least dangerous of all the dangerous courses before us is to give the Ukraine the tools to finish, and the sooner the better. Anything else increases uncertainty, increases danger, divides Ukraine society, and ultimately emboldens Putin.

Ironically, the only person truly happy should the roll of Nato’s head go to a product of Brussels mediocrity is likely to be Putin, who is now pinning his hopes on delivering a political victory where his soldiers have failed to deliver a military one.

A long war suits no one apart from the Russian dictator.

Bob Seely is the Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight and sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

