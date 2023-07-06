Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Ukraine reached the highest level in history – NBU

Ekaterina Zhiriy20:46, 07/06/23

Prior to this result, the maximum level was recorded on May 1, 2011.

Ukraine’s international reserves rose to almost $39 billion in June, which is the highest figure in the history of Ukraine’s independence

According to the press service of the National Bank, as of July 1, Ukraine’s international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to almost $39 billion (38,999.5 million).

“In June, they grew by 4.5% and updated the record figure in the history of Ukraine’s independence. Prior to this result, the maximum level was recorded on May 1, 2011 – $38.352 billion,” the NBU said.

It is noted that during June, international reserves continued to grow due to steady and rhythmic receipts from international partners, which exceeded even the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank and the country’s debt payments in foreign currency.

In general, over the past month, the dynamics of international reserves was determined by a number of factors. These are, in particular, receipts in favor of the government and payments for servicing and repaying the public debt: USD 4.286 billion was received on the government’s foreign currency accounts with the National Bank. And for servicing and paying off the state debt in foreign currency, the government paid $704.7 million. In addition, Ukraine paid $171.7 million to the International Monetary Fund.

Also, the dynamics of reserves was affected by the operations of the regulator in the foreign exchange market of Ukraine – in June, the National Bank sold $1.863 billion in the foreign exchange market and bought $49.6 million into reserves.

“Receipts from international partners continued to remain noticeably larger than the volume of NBU interventions to sell foreign currency, which were carried out to cover the difference between supply and demand in the foreign exchange market of Ukraine,” the report says.

The NBU also noted that the current volume of international reserves provides funding for 5.2 months of future imports.

As UNIAN reported, as of May 1, 2023, Ukraine’s international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $35.943 billion, which was a record high over the past 11 years.

During 2022, Ukraine’s gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by 7.9% due to foreign exchange interventions to sell foreign currency to maintain the hryvnia exchange rate.

