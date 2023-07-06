Five Enemy Ammo Depots Destroyed in Tavria Direction

Over the past day, the enemy lost more than 300 soldiers, including 116 killed, in Tavria direction. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed five enemy ammunition depots.

Major Valeriy Shershen, spokesman for the joint press center of the defense forces of Tavria direction, said this at an online briefing at the Military Media Center, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, missile and artillery units of the defense forces of Tavria direction performed 1,293 fire missions over the past day. Powerful strikes were made on enemy personnel concentration areas, and five ammunition depots were destroyed.

“We should not forget that the enemy’s manpower prevails. A characteristic feature [for enemy units] is constant rotation. However, we destroy the enemy’s potential and create the proper conditions for moving forward,” Shershen said.

According to him, the enemy has to constantly redeploy its units in the south in anticipation of another attack by the Ukrainian troops. This creates chaos, which our units take advantage of.

“The enemy does not know and does not guess where a major breakthrough may occur, so they redeploy their units from time to time, strengthening one or another direction. This creates a certain chaos, which we take advantage of,” the spokesman said.

