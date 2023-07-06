Finland approves new military aid package to Ukraine

President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, on the proposal of the government, approved the decision to provide the 17th package of defence materiel to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition, among other items.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the Finnish government, Ukrinform reports.

“We will continue to support Ukraine together with our allies. The outcome of the war will determine the security order of Europe and Finland for decades, which is why supporting Ukraine is an essential part of Finland’s security,” said Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen.

The total cost of the new aid package is EUR 105 million.

The combined value of all defence materiel packages submitted so far by Finland is about EUR 1.2 billion.

As reported by Ukrinform, Finland announced the 16th package of military aid in late May.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

Like this: Like Loading...