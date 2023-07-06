Defense forces advance in south, gain foothold near Bakhmut

Russian troops focus their main efforts on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions – 20 combat engagements took place there during the day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook.

During the day, the enemy launched 41 airstrikes and 42 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. In particular, the Russian army shelled peaceful settlements in Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

Last night, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Ukraine. Three out of ten Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the enemy hit Lviv city.

During the day, Ukraine’s Air Force launched six strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas. Missile and artillery units hit an enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster, an ammunition depot, six artillery systems on firing positions, and three electronic warfare systems.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

The enemy maintains its military presence in Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions. An airstrike was launched on the area of Hatyshche in Kharkiv region. During the day, mortar and artillery attacks were launched on more than 15 settlements, in particular, in the areas of Stari Vyrky, Iskryskivshchyna, Katerynivka, Zapsillia in Sumy region; Cherneshchyna, Odnorobivka, and Hoptivka in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy made attempts with the support of aviation to oust Ukrainian troops from their positions in the area of Bilohorivka and Karmazynivka, Luhansk region, but failed success. Airstrikes were launched near Karmazynivka and Nevske in Luhansk region; Terni, Ivanivka, and Fedorivka in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were hit with artillery fire, in particular Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Verkhniokamyanske, Berestove, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, under enemy’s heavy aircraft and artillery fire, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Bila Hora. The enemy launched an airstrike near Ivanivske, Donetsk region. At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to conduct offensive operations to the south and north of the city of Bakhmut, and gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries. More than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora and Dyliyivka in Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery fire.

In Avdiyivka direction, the defense forces continue to restrain the advance of Russian troops near Pervomayske in Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove and Avdiyivka in Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than 10 settlements, including Keramik, Zhelane, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Pervomayske, and Karlivka in Donetsk region.

In Maryinka direction, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Marinka under artillery fire. The occupiers launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. The enemy shelled more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maksymilyanivka, Hostre, Maryinka, and Pobieda in Donetsk region.

In Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region. An air strike was launched near Vuhledar. More than 15 settlements, including Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region were struck.

In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy focuses its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. Artillery was fired at more than 30 settlements, in particular, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Yehorivka, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region; Zmiyivka, Antonivka, Pryozerne in Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

In Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to go on offensive, gain a foothold on the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets.

(C) Ukrinform

Like this: Like Loading...