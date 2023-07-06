Conflagration in occupied Makiivka – oil depot ablaze

6 JULY 2023

Russian invaders have reported that the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, has been shelled, causing a large fire to break out at an oil depot.

Source: Donetsk News Agency, a source of Donetsk fighters; Russian propaganda outlet TASS

Details: The occupiers claimed that the city was shelled with rocket artillery.

As a result, an oil depot in the Chervonohvardiiskyi district caught fire.

Five tanks of fuel are on fire, and there has been a spill. The fire from the burning containers has spread to nearby trees.

PHOTO: TASS

The occupiers have not reported any casualties.

PHOTO: DAN, PRO-RUSSIAN MEDIA OUTLET IN THE DONETSK PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC

On the evening of 5 July, Russian Telegram channels reported explosions in Makiivka and posted photos of smoke.

PHOTO: DAN, PRO-RUSSIAN MEDIA OUTLET IN THE DONETSK PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC

В окупованій Макіївці другий день поспіль пожежа, пишуть, що горить нафтобаза. Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/J5cGbztEEt — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 5, 2023

Background:

On the evening of 4 July, several explosions occurred in the occupied city of Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, and plumes of smoke were said to have been seen over the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...