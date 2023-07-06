Conflagration in occupied Makiivka – oil depot ablaze

6 JULY 2023
Russian invaders have reported that the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, has been shelled, causing a large fire to break out at an oil depot.
Source: Donetsk News Agency, a source of Donetsk fighters; Russian propaganda outlet TASS
Details: The occupiers claimed that the city was shelled with rocket artillery.
As a result, an oil depot in the Chervonohvardiiskyi district caught fire.
Five tanks of fuel are on fire, and there has been a spill. The fire from the burning containers has spread to nearby trees.
PHOTO: TASS
The occupiers have not reported any casualties.
PHOTO: DAN, PRO-RUSSIAN MEDIA OUTLET IN THE DONETSK PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC
On the evening of 5 July, Russian Telegram channels reported explosions in Makiivka and posted photos of smoke.
Background:
- On the evening of 4 July, several explosions occurred in the occupied city of Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, and plumes of smoke were said to have been seen over the city.
One comment
The strikes on Makiivka will have a painfully negative effect on mafia land’s fighting ability in the region. The AFU will surely feel the pleasant effects.