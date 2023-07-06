From the LinkedIn page of Senior Pastor and ex RN, Shaun Topham.

July 5

In this video russian state TV rejoices in the attack on Kramatorsk and describes it as “sheer elegance.” This deliberate and targeted attack killed Ukrainian civilians including a number of children.

Committing war crimes is horrendous, but laughing about them and delighting in them highlights how malevolent the terrorist state of russia really is. This is not something civilisation does. It is not something humanity does; in fact, it’s not even something that animals do. So how can we categorise the russians? EVIL is the only word I have left.

A week ago I watched russian people in Rostov-on-Don joyously welcome Wagner war criminals who have murdered civilians, raped and tortured, and shower them with personal gifts, that’s EVIL.

It also refutes the propaganda that this is Putin’s war and not russia’s war. The world renowned Chatham House has issued a statement saying, “The international response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while impressive in many ways, remains inadequate to the task and dangerously wobbly. Russia’s wider threat to the rules-based international order is also insufficiently acknowledged.

The unanimous conclusion of the authors is that the only outcome to the war that can safeguard the future security of Europe is a convincing Ukrainian victory – hence, Western military support to Kyiv should be redoubled before it is too late.”

https://lnkd.in/er_7UT9Z https://lnkd.in/e5vr9DKH https://lnkd.in/e8CJpkBW #ukraine #russiaterroriststate #europe #europeanleadership #slavaukraini #nato #natosummit

Pravda Gerashchenko

t.me

Senior Pastor

They will end up with the one they have served :

Original LinkedIn post, with video :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/shaun-topham-3855b614_pravda-gerashchenko-activity-7081507365232996353-5Saf?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Like this: Like Loading...