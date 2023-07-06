Another 45 soldiers, two civilian and deported children released from captivity of the Russian Federation (photo)

Yana Stavskaya16:00, 07/06/23

It was also possible to return home two defenders with the status of missing persons.

Today, on July 6, another 45 of our soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and two civilians returned home from Russian captivity.

As Andriy Yermak, the head of the OP, clarifies in his social networks, among them are two officers, 41 privates and a sergeant, a civilian employee of Azovstal, and a defense defense soldier from Kherson.

“We are returning the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. There are wounded soldiers. Also soldiers from the Donetsk direction, including Bakhmut, Zaporozhye and Kharkov directions. Each of them is a hero,” Yermak said.

Separately, the return of two Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia – 6-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara is noted. “Their mother, a combat medic, was released during a major exchange in October 2022. She and her husband have long been waiting for the return of their children, whom the Russian Federation illegally deported in an attempt to hide the abduction,” Yermak said in a statement.

UPDATED 16:12. The coordinating headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, in turn, indicates that the soldiers released from Russian captivity defended Ukraine in Mariupol, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson directions. It was also possible to return home two defenders with the status of missing persons.

© t.me/ermaka2022

© t.me/ermaka2022

© t.me/ermaka2022

Some of the Ukrainian defenders have severe combat wounds, injuries received in captivity. After their release, a program of treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration awaits them, and immediately after the exchange, all those returned from enemy captivity receive a set of the most necessary things and means to contact their relatives.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...