Ukrainian Defence Forces reveal details of historic destruction of Ka-52 Alligator helicopter by Javelin anti-tank missile

July 4, 2023

The day before, the Ukrainian Navy revealed the destruction of a Ka-52 Alligator helicopter with a Javelin anti-tank missile. Now the Defence Forces have revealed details.

Here’s What We Know

As it turned out, the Ka-52 Alligator was destroyed on 2 July 2023. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces, Captain Valeriy Hershen. Information about the liquidation of the helicopter was made public 24 hours later, after receiving confirmation.

The hero of the episode was a fighter with the call sign “Mayak”, commander of a mobile anti-tank unit of the 36th separate brigade of marines. It is known that he has already managed to destroy five units of Russian armoured vehicles.

The Ka-52 Alligator was shot down with a Javelin anti-tank missile system because the helicopter was flying at a low altitude in an attempt to hide from the air defence system. As soon as the officer saw the target, he launched and successfully hit the attack helicopter.

Source: Radio Liberty

